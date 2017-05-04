Brighter Bervie dry stone dyke course

This month the Brighter Bervie group have members of the Dry Stone Walling Association coming to Inverbervie in May to build a drystone dyke for at their new Heritage Garden.

Ahead of the event, Billy McCallum from the Dry Stone Walling Association visited the Royal Burgh on April 24 and 25 to run a beginners course in the art of drystane dyking at Benholm Castle.

10 local “loons” learned the basic skills of drystane dyking at Benholm Castle. All the participants enjoyed two days of expert tuition, wonderful hospitality and great team work in the face of wintry weather conditions. A stint of collapsed retaining wall was reconstructed using traditional methods to tie-in at each end with the existing wall.

The course was a pre-cursor to members of the Central Scotland Branch of the DSWA coming to build a heritage dyke for Brighter Bervie behind Inverbervie Medical Centre on of May 13 and 14.

The DSWA is a charitable organisation that works to advance education in the craft and heritage of dry stone walling for the public benefit.

Brighter Bervie is a community volunteer group helping to improve the environment and community spirit in and around Inverbervie.

