Enjoy a cultural stroll to help raise vital cash

A new event will give walkers special access to some of the Granite City’s most iconic buildings while they raise vital funds for Maggie’s Aberdeen.

Culture crawls in Edinburgh and Glasgow have raised over £240,000 to support people affected by cancer, and their families – and the north-east will have its own event on Friday, June 23.

The Culture Crawl gives walkers exclusive access to some of the city’s hidden architectural treasures.

They can enjoy cultural surprises and soak up the party atmosphere with music, and food and drink from local suppliers along the 10-mile route.

Entry costs £20 and walkers are asked to raise at least £100, with all money going to support Maggie’s Aberdeen Centre.

Maggie’s, which provides free services to people affected by cancer, hopes to raise £25,000 through the culture crawl.

The walk is sponsored by Brodies LLP, Scotland’s largest law firm, and will set off from the Maggie’s Aberdeen Centre in the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 5pm on June 23.

Walkers will make their way through the city to finish at the David Welch Winter Gardens in the Duthie Park. The locations and route will be kept secret until the day.

Paula Cormack, Centre Fundraising Manager, said: “Having seen the fantastic Culture Crawls that Maggie’s has already hosted in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, it’s a great way to explore the city and maybe even learn something new.

“It’s more than a walk – it’s a celebration of our great local heritage and culture, with music, food and drink.

“We’d love the whole community to get involved and get behind it, whether you’d like to take part, volunteer your services or offer support in another way.”

Bill Drummond, Managing Partner of Brodies LLP, said: “I know first-hand just how much fun it is to take part in a Culture Crawl as well as the satisfaction that you get from helping such a good cause. I’d encourage people in the north-east to get behind the Granite City’s first Culture Crawl.”

To find out more visit www.maggiescentres.org/ccaberdeen.