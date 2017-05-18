Fuel for thought on town’s future

A community survey identifying what the people of Laurencekirk would like to see in the town in the future has identified a “wish list” of aspirations from residents.

The Laurencekirk Development Trust conducted the survey in March, to organise a list of wishes and aspirations from their ‘Shaping Laurencekirk’ event held last year.

The survey was designed to involve a wide variety of interest groups from across the generations. Almost 400 responses were received.

Participants were asked about 41 issues, classifying them as overdue, now, near future, distant future or never. The responses were scored accordingly (5 for “overdue” and 0 for “not needed”). Topping the list was the need for a petrol station for the town, followed by a swimming pool.

Employment opportunities, a restaurant and traffic management also scored highly.

A museum, lorry park and camping site were at the bottom of the piority list.

The Laurencekirk Development Trust have set out a five-step plan to follow on from the survey, where they aim to establish a timeline for the appropriate subjects, group appropriate subjects together, research in greater detail the requirements for each subject, engage with interested parties and carry out feasibility studies and create appropriate business plans.

