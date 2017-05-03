It happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 1st, 1992

While shivering bus passengers in Stonehaven may feel “comforted” to be able to huddle out of the rain in the new shelter erected two weeks agoat the Cameron Street northbound stance - District planners are by no means taken with it.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Council’s planning committee, Chairman Dr Arthur Watson cited the metal and glass open-ended facility as another example of lack of liaison and consultation between them and the Regional Council.

The committee was discussing the alterations and extension plan to form a retail/frozen food/dry goods shop and an additional shop at the former bus garage at the corner of Barclay and Cameron Streets.

Depute planning director, Mr Stuart Carrie, said that negotiations were going on between the developer and the Stagecoach bus company about access to the proposed new building. He said that buses at present would block the entrance and exit to the development, and the bus ciompany were considering the possible loss of one of their parking bays at the site.

“In the middle of these negotiations, I see that Region have stuck a confounded bus shelter where they want the entrance to the development,” Dr Watson exclaimed!

50 YEARS AGO

Friday May 5th, 1967

Last year, after a period of just enough candidates to fill the vacant seats, there was a revival of interest in municipal affairs in Stonehaven.

Great interest was shown in the candidates’ unofficial meeting, and on the day of the poll 62 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote. The scheme for reconstructing the town hall was, of course, still in being, and the petitioners, who had protested at the cost, were very active.

This year, however, although there was a good turnout at the candidates’ official meeting, there were signs of waning again when polling day arrived. The petitioners put forward three candidates and got two of them elected, but there was not the same excitement on polling day itself.

The final figures showed that only 47 per cent took the trouble to vote in spite of the fact that there was nothing in the weather to prevent them going to the polling station.

This was a great pity, especially as six candidates were fighting the four vacancies, and it is to be hoped that interest will not fall any lower in the future. If it does, we will again be faced with that apathetic approach to council service so common in the past.

***

Stonehaven Recreation Grounds were officially opened for the season by Mr A.E. Argo, chairman of trustees, last Wednesday evening.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday May 3rd, 1917

The death from wounds was announced this wek of Lieutenant David Stuart Barclay, Scots Guards, who was the third son of Colonel Hugh Gurney Barclay of Colney Hall, Norwich.

He was a descendant of the famous family of the Barclays of Urie and Mathers, and of Robert Barclay, the apologist of the Quakers, who died at Urie in 1690. It is stated that the deceased officer nobly sustained the great reputation of his forebears in athletic pursuits, and was as valiant a soldier as the Apologist in his early years.

***

The sitting of the Kincardineshire Tribunal held last Thursday was of much shorter duration than was at first anticipated. This was due to the fact that intimation had been received from the Board of Agriculture that all cases involving agricultural labourers should be indefinitely postponed. It is evidently not the intention of the authorities to call up any more men until the farmers’ busy season is over - a fact which should afford a measure of relief to those who would have found it difficult to carry on with staffs any smaller than they are at present.

***

So far the “gab o’ May” has proved very fine and summer-like. We do not suppose many, if any, of our maidens in search of beauty got up on Tuesday morning early to bathe their faces in Dunnottar dew.