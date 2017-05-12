It happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday May 8th, 1992

Young people these days know the best way to provide entertainment - they organise it themselves!

Being brought up in Portlethen, where the No. 1 complaint among the under-18s is “There’s nowhere to go here - and nothing to do!” - the village’s Young People’s Disco committee received plenty of advice about how to run a Valentine’s Disco earlier this year. Adults warned there would be trouble, and damage, and if the event was advertised beforehand, it would be disrupted by incomers.

As it turned out, the 18 young people who comprise the committee - most of them from Portlethen, but including representatives from Newtonhill and Bourtreebush - did it their way - and turned it into a great success.

On the night, some 140 youngsters aged between 14 and 18 years of age turned up at the Jubilee Hall venue - and some had to be turned away at the door, because the premises couldn’t cope with any more.

On the whole, the bheaviour of the young people at the disco was exemplary. A small amount of damage was caused to the Hall, and two youngsters were asked to leavebecause of what the organisers call ”anti-social behaviour”.

The organising trio from Portlethen Academy, Lea Adam (16), Kerry Smith (15) and Tracey Forbes (15), agree that if it had been an adult or Over-18s function, there would probably have been even more damage and disruptive behaviour.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday May 12, 1967

Considerable damage was caused by lightning during a short thunderstorm in Stonehaven area on Tuesday.

In the Fetteresso district a cow was killed and electrical appliances out out of action. There was also interruption of the telephone service in the forenoon. The animal which was killed was one of a prize milking herd owned by Mr J. B. Strachan, Blairs Farm. It was standing slightly apart from others of the herd when it was struck.

Mr Strachan said: “I have been in a lot of thunderstorms beforebut never experienced anything like this one. it felt so close.”

A fuse box was blown in the Strachan home and in other parts of the area a television set and cooker were badly damaged. It was some hours before the electricity and telephone services were restored.

***

Last week’s rough seas did considerable damage to the salmon fisher’s nets at Cowie village. This became obvious on Monday after the storm had subsided.

One of the fishermen, mr Maurice Yeats, standing beside one of the torn nets, said altogether five nets had been ruined.

The old harbour of Cowie, which has experienced many such storms, has now completely disintegrated, and can hardly be distinguished from the surrounding rocks.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday May 10th, 1917

The Proclamation by the King on the subject of Food Saving was read in most of the Kincardineshire churches on Sunday, though some of the rural ministers seemed not to be aware of its existence.

His Majesty recommends all ministers read the Proclamation from the pulpits four Sundays in succession after the date of issue. The Proclamation, it will be seen, enjoins that all who have means to procure other kinds of food than wheaten corn should practice the greatest economy in the use of every sepcies of grain; that all householders reduce the consumption of bread by one-fourth of the ordinary quantity, and abstain from the use of flour in pastries; and that owners of horses abandon the practice of feeding the animals on any kind of grain.

***

The desirability of a food economy campaign in the county came before the meeting of the Kincardine Council at Stonehaven on Thursday last. Sir Thomas Burnett, Convenor of the County, submitted a communication from the Scottish War Savings Committee urging the necessity of such a campaign being conducted by means of meetings, cookery demonstrations, distribution of leaflets, house-to-house canvass, or any other means. The co-operation of educational with the War Savings Committee was suggested.