It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 5th, 1992

Jobs-starved Bervie could soon benefit from a big employment boost with the Regional and District Councils clearing the way for further housing development in the Royal Burgh - and the possibility of employment for over 20 local men in the building trade.

The South coastal area around Bervie is already reeling from inflated unemployment figures, brought about earlier this year by the closure of two factories in the Royal Burgh.

But at a meeting of Grampian Region’s economic development and planning committee last week, members decided unanimously to recommend approval for a plan to build 61 houses at West Park.

Discussing the proposal after permission had earlier been granted by the District authority, the meeting heard a Regional roads official requesting certain conditions be applied to any approval - but more significantly, the North East River Purification Board advised that, providing minor works were carried out, they would not object to the additional loading of the existing sea outfall from the 61 houses. A problem which the new houses could create was potential overcrowding at Bervie Primary School, but the director of education did not regard this difficulty as insurmountable, nor sufficient to refuse planning permission for education reasons. Grampian Region will consider the application on July 2.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday, June 9th, 1967

What is prbably the largest factory in Kincardineshire, and the one employing the most people, opened at Portlethen this week. At the moment Messrs Donald, the operating firm, employ about 80 people, several of whom come from Aberdeen, but they expect to increase their labour force in the years to come. One thing seems reasonably certain. The factory, which concerns the production of beef carcasses and the various ancillaries, is not likely to be shut down, as other factories have been when profits have diminished. Beef, and the quality which the north-east can provide, will always be required.

***

Mrs Wood, 2 Brickfield Road, Stonehaven, got a shock when she opened her front door late on Friday night, for lying on its roof against her prefab was a Morris 1100. The car, driven by four young peope from Aberdeen, had left Brickfield Road, torn through a fence, crossed 36 feet of grass and hit a garden shed before coming to rest against the house, which is occupied by Mrs Wood, and her two young daughters. Mrs Wood went out after hearing “a sudden scraping noise like falling plaster”. After one of the occupants managed to open a door, she helped them out of the badly damaged car. All four suffered from shock, and the driver had slight cuts.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday June 7th, 1917

Considerable relief was brought to the minds of those dependent on summer visitor traffic in Stonehaven as in other places by the announcements made by Mr G. Roberts, Parliamentary Secretary of the Board of Trade in the House of Commons on Tuesday that there was no present intention of increasing railway fares.

This assurance, now that the warm weather has come which will stir the war-worker to take a brief holiday, will bring a considerable measure of relief to all. There is no doubt, of course, that the present season will be very quiet, for, apart from the consideration of expense, few people, in these anxious times, will be eager to go far from home.

Families, members of whom are exposed to daily peril in France, will be little disposed to flit hither and thither in the pursuit of pleasure. But the humna mind must have rest and a change of scene.

***

A special meeting of the Agricultural Executive Committee for the County of Kincardine was held in the County Buildings, Stonehaven on Thursday last when Mr Barbour of the Scottish Board of Agriculture gave a very interesting address to the members, in which he laid before them the Board’s schemes for increasing the production of food in Scotland.