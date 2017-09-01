It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, August 28th 1992

A new £10,000 playframe installd just three days before the end of last term at Stonehaven’s Carronhill School - which caters for youngsters with special learning needs - has been the target of a sickening attack by vandals who kicked, scraped, snapped, and bent the facility during the Summer holiday period.

Carronhill pupils and staff were delighted when the playframe was delivered in July, assisted by a £5,000 gift from Telethon. But their joy quickly turned sour when the school re-opened for the new session this week - and the damage wrought during the vacation became apparent.

In a spree of pre-meditated destruction, vandals had kicked at a large plastic pothole, trying tosmash it but only managing to cover it in scuff marks; applied so much force to two welded steering wheels that their metal frames had been bent and pulled away from the main frame; sawn through the rim of one of the wheels, severing it and exposing sharp edges; and attacked a heavy duty plastic safety wall decorated with a cheerful mural, thereby inducing a large crack.

Staff have been saddened and angered by this mindless assault on the new facility, which had only been used once by their pupils. School janitor Eric Durward is convinced the perpetrators are pupils of at least secondary school age. He has reguarly chased youths from Carronhill’s grounds during the Summer.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday, September 1st, 1967

Stonehaven’s Wimpey houses, which are being built behind the old pre-fabs at Brickfield Road, are ahead of schedule.

This new was given to the housing committee, which comprises the whole council, on Tuesday night in a progress report by Mr A. Will, burgh surveyor.Mr Will said he had been told by the firm that some of the houses would be completed and ready for letting by 1st December. The firm was all geared up to that situation and was already some days ahead of schedule.

An assessment would have to be made of houses to be let, said Mr Will. They had 25 prefabs, and five were already empty.

“All pre-fab tenants will not elect to go into the new houses,” he added, and suggested that it might be policy to make the Wimpey houses available to other council tenants. This would free other houses for pre-fab tenants.

Councillor Mrs F. V. McDonald asked that the tenants be given some idea of the financial implications of going into the new houses. Carpets, etc, would have to be bought, and the council might make the sizes of the various rooms available to tenants.

***

Perfect weather at the weekend made Stonehaven and District Sea Angling Festival Association’s fifth annual festival a very enjoyable event. Catches were good, the 260 entrants landing a total of 1573 lbs 8.oz.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday August 30th, 1917

It is understood that some of the local plotholders are thinking about keeping hens or pigs on their ground at Cowie, ad it is stated that one or two have approached the “powers that be” with a request for permission to do so.

Whether permission will be granted or not is another matter. Recommendations are being received from the Board of Agriculture from time to time urging the importance of pig and hen keeping when these can be fed largely on spare vegetable matter which would otherwise go to waste. There is no doubt that a considerable amount of valuable vegetable matter has been wasted at the plots this year, and the surplus produce from the plots could certainly be put to very profitable use in pig or hen keeping.

***

The brightening up of the weather which has been a very welcome feature of the past week, have enabled farmers to overcome to a large extent the difficulties which were put upon them by the recent storm of wind and rain, and a few days more of bright open weather would enable them to make up the leeway.

It is rather fortunate, after all, that the grain crops in the district are not too heavy, because wherever there was heavy crop it is badly laid and twisted, and much extra labour is entailed in harvesting.