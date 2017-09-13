It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, September 11th 1992

The future of Newtonhill’s annua fireworks display, following last year’s financial fiasco, has prompted efforts to seek sponsorship for the event in future.

For Newtonhill Village Association - a voluntary organisation - found its funds crippled after large numbers of spectators arriving for last year’s fireworks extravaganza either refused to give a donation towards costs, or gave a pittance - resulting in less than £200being contributed to cover an event which cost around £600.

So niggardly were many of the villagers - one large family thought 50p was sufficient - thatthe Association was forced to cancel its pensioners’ Christmas treat in an attempt to recoup some of the money lost.

And almost a year on, some NVA members are still livid at the attitude of some villagers, and query if there should even be a Bonfire Night display at all this year. But there is a pre-dominance in favour of continuing the event - although the consensus is tht a major organisational rethink is required.

Member John Currie pointed out that because of the Headland Homes development currently being built at the North end of the village bringing houses much closer to the display area, it would have to be moved elsewhere, and he suggested a neighbouring site on ground owned by the developers.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday September 15th 1967

The 46 houses to be built in the Arduthie area by Kincardienshire County Council, will preclude any further industrial development at Spurryhillock until the completion of the new Cowie Valley sewer.

This was stated at Tuesday’s meeting of the landward committee by Mr J. Slevin, county clerk. He said the sewage position was such that the Spurryhillock scheme could deal with the houses, but no further development would be possible. When the Cowie Valley scheme was complete it would solve the problem. The committee agreed to go ahead with the building of the houses.

***

Stonehaven Sea Cadets gained another success in their seventh appearance since 1960 in the National Sea Cadet Regatta at Portsmouth.

They were fifth in the boat handling competition at the weekend, only five points behind the winners.

***

It was expected that last weekend would be quiet in Stonehaven, due to it being the local holiday, and that was true on Monday, but not on Saturday and Sunday, when the bustle was equal to that of midsummer.

The swimming pool closed for the season on Monday and, despite the uncertain weather, quite a few bathers had their last dip of the season.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday September 13th 1917

At the usual monthly meeting of the Stonehaven Town Council, Councillor Ritchie gave a telling speech in support of his motion that the Council should now proceed to take further steps towards securing a memorial for fallen soldiers belonging to the town and district, and a small committee was appointed to take the matter in hand.

In a telling and inspiring speech, Councillor Ritchie said that it might be said that any steps at teh present time would be premature and they should be deferred till the close of this worldwide conflict. Personally he greatly feared that should the latter course be adopted it would mean a shelving of the whole matter. There could be no question that the close of the war would bring its own trials and tribulations, and it might be that this matter, would be lost sight of.

They were all familiar with the fact that in all ages memorials in various forms had been raised to commemmorate fallen heroes, and he did not need to dwell upon the worthiness of the object. Should the Council resolve to proceed with the securing of an appropriate memorial, he was sure they would readily procure a suitable site, on which would be raised an imperishable structure commemmorating for all time the brave deeds done by our soldiers and sailors to maintain the cause of freedom and liberty.

A pathetic interest also attaches to such a memorial, for circumstances renders it impossible for those left behind to place their tribute of affection on the spot where their dear ones are laid to rest. It is a way in which we can give practical proof of sympathy with the breaved and do honour to the memory of those who have fallen defending our hearths and our homes.

There arose the question of what district they should include in their memorial scheme. Personally he thought that the burgh, together with the parishes of Dunnottar and Fetteresso, was quite enough to start with, but they should give every encouragement to outlying districts to join in. He thought the financial side of the question would be comparatively simple. Already, through the generosity of the Provost and a well-known townsman and others, the cause had made an excellent start but the thought that an opportunity of subscribing their mite in memory of those who had given their lives for King and country should be given.