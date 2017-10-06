It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday October 2nd, 1992

Following the success of the 25th Anniversary Thomson Vintage Vehicle Rally held at Stonehaven over one weekend in June, the organising committee plan to enlarge the Saturday leg of the 1993 event.

“The Sunday event is limited to vehicles which must be at least 25 years old,” said a spokesman yesterday. “But for Saturday, where there is no entry fee, this rule is not so appropriate.

“We are therefore looking closely into the possibility of having a category for one marque club section, for which there would be a special award,” he added.

Committee members, meeting in the Stonehaven Town Hall on Tuesday night, also agreed that this year’s experimental move to amend the rally’s direction to and from Glenbervie House - to avoid crossing main roads - had proved an unqualified success and would be repeated in the future.

***

One of Stonehaven’s less conspicuous landmarks gained special prominence last week.

At a meeting of Kincardine/Deeside planning committee, a house and field system on White Hill - North of the Glithno Road above Ury estate, was entered in the schedule of Historic Scotland ancient monuments.

On this site are two round houses - one eight metres across, and there are also low cairns surrounding both houses. Archaeologists wish to see these features preserved.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday October 6th, 1967

Nobel Prize winner, Dr R. L. M. Synge, formerly of Craigners, Muchalls, was the guest of honour at a farewell presentation in Aberdeen last Friday night.

Dr Synge, who is deputy of the department of protein chemistry at the Rowett Institute, Bucksburn, is leaving shortly to take up a new post with the Food Research Institute in Norwich. A Fellow of the Royal Society, he won the Nobel prize in 1952, and has been at the Rowett for the past 19 years.

***

Fire completely destroyed a steading and 200 tons of grain at Hospitalshields, St Cyrus, on Wednesday morning, and only prompt action by firemen prevented it from spreading to a store containing 400 gallons of diesel fuel. The store containing the fuel is situated only 30 yards from the farmhouse. Twelve cattle which were in the steading when the outbreak was discovered were rescued by the farmer Mr R. V. Nicol and some of the farm workers. Gale force winds fanned the flames through the building, which stands at the top of Gravock Hill, and within half an hour the roof collapsed. Firemen from Montrose, Inverbervie, and Laurencekirk had to use breathing apparatus against the dense smoke. Water had to be pumped from a burn a mile away and the fire was still raging four hours later.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday October 4th 1917

We hope all the householders in Stonehaven and districts have returned their applications for sugar cards by this time.

If not, they better see about doing it immediately, as the last day for receving applications is Saturday, and those who have not lodged properly filled up before that time stand a good chance of having no sugar for some weeks after the New Year.

Another reason why it is necessary that the information supplied should be as correct as possible is that, if further rationing, say in regard to bread or meat, is necessary, the information supplied on the sugar form will be used to regulate the supply.

***

The members of the Stonehaven Ladies’ Social Union are to hold their first meeting for the winter tonight, (Thursday), when an opportunity will be given to new members to enrol.

It will be remembered that the Social Union has done valiant work during the past few years in providing comfort for soldiers and in performing other kinds of war work, and it is hoped that this year will see a considerable increase in the membership.

***

The local Volunteers are busy practising bayonet fighting this week under an instructor from Aberdeen. The men are very keen.