Local Lions members attend Chicago convention

Two Stonehaven Lions Club members travelled to Chicago recently for a convention to celebrate 100 years of the International organisation.

Daniel Veltman and Michael Hopkins attended the convention at the beginning of July and have described the experience as a “trip of a lifetime”.

Lions International is the largest serving community organisation in the world with around 47,000 clubs and 1.9 million members.

Before the five-day convention began, Daniel and Michael took part in the international parade through the streets of Chicago and got the role of holding the banner for the British Isles and Ireland.

They were treated to speeches from former US Vice President Al Gore, former UN General Secretary Ban Ki Moon and also a small contribution from former US President Jimmy Carter, as well as musical entertainment from teh Beach Boys and US band Chicago.

Daniel and Michael, who are both in their 30s, are hoping to encourage others to volunteer in their local community. Daniel said: “We both believe volunteering is such a good thing and it is vital to give back to make the community you care about better.”

Stonehaven Lions will be serving the community of Stonehaven on Sunday, August 27 at the Stonehaven Harbour Festival. They jointly run the event with the Stonehaven Round Table and Stonehaven Rotary Clubs. The events is on 11 am till 4 pm.