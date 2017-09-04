Mearns Camera Club Exhibition

Mearns Camera Club annual exhibition of photographic prints is on display at Stonehaven Library in Evan Street. It is on for the whole month of September. There is a wide range of subjects and styles so why not pop in and see what we have been up to.

There is also information about the club on display and copies of the syllabus for the 17 -18 session. The new session started this week and the club meets in Stonehaven Community Centre at 7.30 on a Monday night.

New members are very welcome.