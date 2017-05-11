Model railway is right on track

A model of Laurencekirk Railway Station in the 1960s has been built for a model railway show to be held in Perth next month.

Organisers have created the replica station, and are now looking for local people with information about, or photos of, the station to come forward.

The show, which will be held at the Dewars Centre in Perth on June 24 and 25, will feature 40 layouts.

Perth and District Model Railway Club member Bob Bruce told the Observer: “A number of people from the local area know of this and have been asking when we would have it on display. If any readers have any information or worked at the Laurencekirk station we would love to hear from them.

“We have exhibitors and traders from all over the UK and Northern Ireland again this year. Laurencekirk has been in the making for a number of years and some people from the area got to hear about it and have been asking when will it be on display. If anyone has any photos or information about the station contact Bob either by E-Mail r.bruce737@btinternet.com or at the show in person.