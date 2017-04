This week’s Picture from the Past was sent in by Sandra McWilliam.

It shows Ray Reardon and Bill Werbeniuk, snooker champions, visiting the Unionist Club Stonehaven to give a demonstration. Sandra is unsure of the date the picture was taken.

Two of the Club Champions also played against them; Eric Mcwilliam, who although defeated got down to the black and Frank Cahill.

Picture shows l to r: Bill Werbenuik, Ian Robertson, Ray Reardon, Frank Cahill, Eric McWilliam and Neil McIntosh.