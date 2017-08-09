This week’s Picture from the Past takes us back to the Mearns Leader archive of 1965:.

Surrounded by Guides and Brownies, 16 year-old Shirley Emslie, Woodlands, Inverbervie, holds her Queen’s Guide badge and certificate. She was the third member of the 1st Inverbervie company to gain this high award.

