This week’s Picture from the Past takes us back to the Mearns Leader archive of 1992.

A representative cross-section of various Stonehaven Youth FC age group teams are pictured proudly sporting the Club’s new strips, which had been designed by Under 16s player Craig Burness (pictured, rear right).

Do you recognise any of these faces?

If you have an old photograph which could feature as our Picture from the Past, you can email it to rachel.campbell@jpress.co.uk or pop in to the Mearns Leader office at 12 Ann Street, Stonehaven.