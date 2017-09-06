This week’s Picture from the Past takes us back to 1992.

Mill o’ Forest Primary pupils were among the winners of a competition to create a piece of art out of junk to mark Environment Week, and they were invited to Viewmount to receive their prizes.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

