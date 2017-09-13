This week’s Picture from the Past takes us back to 1992.

It is captioned: A bit of friendly chaff in a Bervie bar, during the televising of the recent European Cup final from Sweden, has led to a sunstantial windfall for a worthy cause. When Michael Rettie, pictured centre above, said he like the hair style sported by Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, he said he’d have his ‘done’ the same for a small wager. As a result of the venture, Michael raised £500 for Cancer Research.

