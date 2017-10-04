This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of 1992.

It shows youngsters who were checking out the bric-a-brac on offer at the white elephant stall which helped Stonehaven & District Lions Club raise over £700 for the Somalia Famine Relief Fund as part of a sale which was held in the Town Hall.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

