Renovate or relocate? Perhaps Kirstie and Phil can help you decide ...

Do you and your partner have a love-hate relationship with your house?

If you’ve reached the point where it’s time to either renovate or relocate, then perhaps a couple of TV property experts will be able to help you decide what to do.

Raise the Roof Productions is just starting work on the third series of Love It or List It with Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer – and it’s looking for families and couples to take part.

In each episode, Kirstie and Phil will meet a couple whose homeowner dreams have become a property nightmare.

Perhaps the house is no longer big enough for an expanding family or maybe dated décor is causing creativity blindness and the need for a change, and the household is divided on the best way forward.

Once Kirstie and Phil have heard the homeowners plead their case, the dynamic duo will go head to head.

Kirstie will set about transforming their current home with the help of an expert team, while Phil will be playing devil’s advocate and using his expertise to explore what they could get for their money elsewhere.

Armed with the homeowner’s budget, Kirstie and her team will transform the house with anything from internal reconfiguration to full on loft conversions in a bid to try and solve the families’ property problems.

Meanwhile, Phil will show the house hunters what they are missing and that moving may be their best option.

“It’s a dilemma that most families face at some point in their lives so it will be great to help them navigate what will be one of the biggest decisions they may ever make,” said Phil.

If you’re interested in taking part in Love It or List It, you can apply by emailing homes@raisetheroofproductions.com. Alternatively, call 0141 427 5880 to speak one of the team.