Skatepark marks 10-year milestone

A decade on from the opening of Laurencekirk’s skate park, a special open day was held last weekend to celebrate the milestone.

Organised by Jamie Isted of Mearns Skatepark, there was a BBQ and party to celebrate.

Jamie said: “It was a fantastic day, bringing together many who have loved using the park for so long with some enthusiastic new faces.

“The Skatepark was busy all day, with skateboards, bikes and scooters (no roller skates unfortunately), the sun shone bright and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Everybody was friendly and the Skatepark felt different from a normal day, it was a real event.

“Everyone had a good time riding around with music on and a temporary shelter rigged up provided a new space that added to the dynamic of our Decade Session. Having the BBQ too, smiles all round.

“Some started riding here 10 years ago, and still today thriving on the enjoyment and perspective that these pursuits bring.

“The Skatepark in Laurencekirk has been a place of congregation and refuge giving people of all ages a place to meet, make friends and share in the learning of new tricks. These skills travel.

“We are all so happy to have the Skatepark and 10 years has come as quite a surprise, the day was a great milestone for us all with many more days like this hoped for the future!

“We are also thankful for the generous contributions from for donating food and drink for the party. “