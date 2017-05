Last Tuesday evening, 1st Stonehaven Panther Cubs joined other community volunteers in the annual Dunnottar Woodland Park Committee litter pick.

In rain, sleet and snow, the young people of Stonehaven defied miserable conditions with sunny dispositions and enthusiasm.

For one cub, Danny Barbour (aged 11), this good deed was the final task in a long and challenging list of requirements to earn the top merit in Cub Scouts - the Chief Scout Silver Award.