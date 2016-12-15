Stonehaven Folk Club named ‘Club of the Year’ at the MG Alba Trad Music Awards

Stonehaven last won the award in 2009, and this year beat off stiff competition from Dundee Acoustic Music Club, Rolling Hills Folk Club and Mauchline Accordion and Fiddle Club to claim the prestigious prize.

Club chair, Andy Popplestone, said it was an honour just to have made the shortlist but to win delighted everyone involved in the running of the club and that he would like to thank everyone who works so hard to make the club successful and, of course, everyone who voted.

Meg Findlay who has been on the club committee virtually continuously since the club’s inception in 1987, had the honour of being at the ceremony and collecting the award.

The club, which celebrates its 30th birthday in March, meets every Friday at the Stonehaven Community Centre for a mixture of guest and session nights and is welcoming and open to all.

The trophy was displayed at the club on Friday for the first event since the award.

Andy said he hoped that publicity from the award would bring more visitors to the club to enjoy a great range of guest and home grown session nights.

The MG Alba Trad Music Awards are now in their 14th year. Broadcast live on BBC ALBA, BBC Radio Scotland and globally through the BBC ALBA website, the distinguished awards saw stars of the Scottish music scene take to Dundee’s Caird Hall, for the second year in a row, to celebrate and honour the very best of traditional talent.

With performances from The Scott Wood Band, Mohsen Amini, Dallahan and many more, the event further showed why it’s hailed as one of the biggest events in Scotland’s cultural calendar.

