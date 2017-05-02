Stonehaven’s Fatherland Burns Club AGM

The AGM of the popular Stonehaven (Fatherland) Burns Club takes place at the Belvedere Hotel at 7.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday May 3) when all members, supporters and friends will be made warmly welcome.

The club can look back on another successful year, including being awarded the McKinnon-Groves Memorial Shield for best-dressed stallholder for the second successive year at the annual Feein’ Market.

The club’s own annual Burns Supper was held at the Station Hotel on Wednesday January 25, when an excellent Immortal Memory was delivered by David Johnston despite his kindly standing in at the very last minute for local speaker Steven Innes who had fallen ill just two days beforehand. Word-perfect poetic contributions from youngsters Kirsty Duncan and Anya Tulloch were particularly appreciated by the capacity attendance, while Professor Jamie Grieve’s fine toast to “Scotland Yet” was delivered with great incisiveness, as befitted an eminent forensic pathologist! All in all another grand nicht of entertainment.

This was followed on February 14 by a Mini Burns Supper at the local Masonic Hall, where pupils from various Kincardineshire Primaries - fresh from schools Burns recitals which had been judged by the Fatherland Club - participated so ably and enthusiastically in front of an appreciative audience of parents and friends. A troupe of Scottish country dancers from Mackie Academy also added dashing flair to the occasion.

Come along to the AGM to hear about this and more.