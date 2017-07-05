£1,000 raised for charity at Stonehaven Superquiz Challenge

17 teams of quiz enthusiasts gathered in Stonehaven Town Hall on Friday, June 23 to take part in the Stonehaven SuperQuiz Challenge 2017.

Thanks to the generosity of all the teams, a respectable £1000 was raised for Macmillan Cancer care.

This year’s winners were “Delilah” who were competing in memory of Alex Johnstone. The Conservative MSP died last year from cancer. He had regularly taken part in the SuperQuiz Challenge. Alex’s wife, Linda, said that Macmillan Cancer Care had provided much needed support as she donated the £100 prize money back to the funds raised on the night. Martin Kasprowicz said, “I am grateful, as always, for the support and generosity of the Stonehaven community who have made it a resounding success.”