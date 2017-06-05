10th year in a row for Beach Awards

Stonehaven Beach has been recognised in Scotland’s Beach Awards for the tenth year in a row.

Eight Aberdeenshire beaches received the award this year, handed out by by Keep Scotland Beautiful for the high standards provided to users - from keeping sand litter-free, to providing excellent information and accessible amenities.

Stonehaven has held its award since 2007. The Scottish Beach Awards celebrate some of the best managed beaches in the country and have acted as the national benchmark for local environmental quality around Scotland’s coastline for a quarter of a century.

Awards are presented after a rigorous assessment process which ensures each beach meets the five pillars of the award: information provision, facility management, cleanliness, safety and community engagement.

Flags from the 2017 awards will, from next week, be flying at 60 beaches the length and breadth of Scotland, including at Aberdeenshire’s eight award winning locations.

Stephen Archer, Director of Infrastructure Services said: “We’re delighted that eight of our magnificent beaches have received renewed recognition from Keep Scotland Beautiful. It’s huge testament to our teams who work hard to keep them clean and safe-to-use for visitors, but also to our residents who continue to take great pride in keeping Aberdeenshire a beautiful place to live, work and visit.”

Derek Robertson, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The Awards set the standard for our stunning coastlines and inland shores.”