25 year-old woman rescued at Newtonhill cliffs

Volunteer lifeboat crew from RNLI Stonehaven were alerted on Friday evening after a 25 year-old woman fell on rocks at cliffs near Newtonhill.

Coastguards from Stonehaven and Montrose were already on scene and requested the help of the Lifeboat.

When the pagers went off at 9.30pm, the volunteer crew responded and launched the Inshore Lifeboat, Jack & Joyce Burcombe to Newtonhill Bay.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “On arrival at the scene at 10.03pm the volunteer crew went ashore to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the 25 year old female casualty.

“She had been climbing as part of a climbing team and had stumbled and fallen backwards onto the rocks. She was assessed by paramedics and the crew and due to her injuries which were head, back and hip it was agreed the casualty required to be evacuated from the scene.

“She was immobilised at the scene and Helicopter Rescue 951 was scrambled from Inverness at 10.15pm. At this time her injuries were thought to be non-life threatening.

“The helicopter arrived at 11pm and the casualty was winched aboard and the casualty and her partner were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with the casualty and her partner and the lifeboat were back on station at 0015hrs.