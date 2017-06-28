Adam is the ‘Best of Kincardine and Mearns’

An evening to celebrate the work of individuals and groups across Aberdeenshire took place last Friday.

Inspiring Aberdeenshire is organised by Aberdeenshire Council to celebrate the work of people in the area who support their communities.

Volunteer Adam Howie received the ‘Best of Kincardine and Mearns’ award at the event, which was held in the Canadian Hall at Haddo House.

The organisers commetned on Adam’s win: “Adam works for the refuse team in Stonehaven and he always goes the extra mile to ensure a smile. In his spare time Adam also serves the community in two very important volunteer roles. Since the RNLI Station was reopened in Stonehaven, Adam has served on the boat crew of the Stonehaven onshore lifeboat. This involves being on call 24 hours a day.

“Over and above, Adam also regularly takes part in many events that the RNLI support within the town. For the past two years, Adam has also volunteered with the Scottish Ambulance Service as a volunteer First Responder.”

Guests at Friday’s event were piped in by the Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band, before being treated to a delicious meal prepared by the catering staff of nearby Ellon Academy, before finding out which of the very worthy finalists were winners.

Provost, Bill Howatson was very impressed with the calibre of the finalists, “Each and every one of the finalists could have been a winner and it was very hard for the judging panel to decide who should walk away with the award. Personally I think Aberdeenshire is the real winner with so many wonderful people willing to give their precious time and energy to support and enhance their communities”

“It was also good to see so many Aberdeenshire Council staff make it to the final, it really shows how valued our people are in the communities they serve.”

Council Leader Jim Gifford was similarly impressed, commenting “I congratulate everyone here, there have been so many wonderful stories and good works highlighted tonight and that is what Inspiring Aberdeenshire is all about; recognising the people out there in the community who make life better for everyone”

Deputy Leader, Peter Argyle said, “This is a fantastic event and being part of this celebration is a real privilege. I believe nominations for next year’s awards are opening soon and I hope to hear about many more inspiring people from Aberdeenshire next year”

Nominations for next year’s awards open soon and those that have been inspired to nominate a group, sports club or individual should keep an eye on the Inspiring Aberdeenshire Facebook page to find out how.