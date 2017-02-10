Arduthie Nursery visit

Raj of Nu Spice, Stonehaven came to Arduthie Nursery where he cooked some Indian food for his daughters and their classmates.

He gave the children a demonstration of how to make Vegetable Pilau and showed them a wide variety of spices.

Nu Spice is a multi-award winning Indian takeaway on Stonehaven’s Allardice Street.

