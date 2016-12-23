Bervie community have ‘done us proud’

Inverbervie has once again proved it’s worth when it comes to community spirit, after residents and local businesses rallied round for those who may go without this Christmas.

Led by a group of local residents, a secret stash of festive hampers have been stockpiled over recent weeks, filled to the brim with donations from the whole community, and this week they were delivered to those in the Royal burgh who may not receive gifts from anywhere else this year.

Carrol Evans was one of those involved in the project. She said: “We arranged a Secret Santa, 30 Hampers were been donated and created by the local residents and businesses of Inverbervie.

The group co-ordinated gifts, chocoloates, toiletries and other treats, as well as Christmas cards from Bervie school, pre school and youth groups.

Caroll added: “The idea is to give to a local resident who may not otherwise receive a gift this Christmas. Not all older residents but mostly elderly residents.

“Local businesses including Fotheringhams Property Development and Saltire Chimney Sweeps among others have been very generous to our cause. This is a whole community effort from donations to creating beautiful gift Hampers and a separate delivery team. The Inverbervie Community have done us proud again, supporting each other at this festive time. The gift Hampers are of generous proportions, with some festive foods, sweets, chicks, toiletries sets, glove sets, a cozy blanket and a wee tipple.”