Bettridge Centre bids for Bags of Help

The Bettridge Centre in Newtonhill is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 - all raised from the 5p bag levy - being awarded to local community projects.

Greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. The Bettridge Centre is one of the groups on the shortlist, looking for funds to support their games hall upgrade project. The grant will be used to re-paint disappearing netball, football and badminton lines and replace worn out and dangerous goals. This will benefit more than 200 children and adults. Centre development Officer, Bridget Scott says: “We’re delighted to have been given this opportunity to upgrade our facilities and to support our local sports clubs.

“Newtonhill Netball Club and the primary school netball team train here throughout the year and have been really struggling to play games because the lines have virtually disappeared. “Newtonhill Boys Football Club also need goals suitable for their age group.” Voting is open in Tesco, Newtonhill throughout May and June. Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.