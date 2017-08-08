Bettridge Centre’s £4000 boost

The Bettridge Centre is delighted to announce it has bagged £4,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants – raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to provide support to communities in Scotland.

Work will now begin on bringing the Bettridge Centre Games Hall Upgrade project to life.

The grant will be used to re-paint disappearing netball, football and badminton lines and replace worn out and dangerous goals. This will benefit the over 200 children and adults who use the hall every week.

Development officer, Bridget Scott says: “We’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us in May and June. We’re delighted to have been given this opportunity to upgrade our facilities and to support our local sports clubs.

“The work to re-paint the sports lines will take place in September, but we hope the new goals will be here in time for the clubs starting back after the holidays.”

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our customers. The great thing about Bags of Help is that local people are invited to decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Since launching in 2015, Bags of Help has awarded more than £33 million across more than 6,300 local projects.

Tesco customers will get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Bags of Help criteria have recently been extended to include any project that benefits the community. Previously the scheme funded outdoor projects only.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp