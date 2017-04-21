Biodiversity awards for Portlethen Moss and Maryculter

Portlethen Moss Conservation Group have been honoured at the first ever North East Biodiversity Champions Awards.

The North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership (NESBP) made the awards to recognise the efforts of individuals and projects in the North East that have achieved spectacular success and continuie to work to the future.

Portlethen Moss won the Community Champion category. A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Community category gave a big challenge with many excellent nominations. We finally chose a project which has spent the last ten years creating a new community woodland, partly to replace local green space that had been lost in an area of intense development.

“They have provided a valuable outdoor learning site for local schools and other groups, as well as adding biodiversity for its own values.

“But it was their original dedication and commitment to conserving a rare but unglamorous bog which truly impressed the panel. The value of their achievement was widely recognised when their site was identified as a Local Nature Conservation Site in the Local Development Plan.”

Also recognised was the Kirkton of Maryculter Wood, who were given a Highly Commended award.

A spokesperson said: “The panel were very impressed by the scale of the ambition and success of a community that, in a relatively short space of time acquired their own substantial woodland.”