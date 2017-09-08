Awards shortlist for Blaze Manufacturing founder shortlisted for industry leader award

Blaze Manufacturing Solution’s owner and founder Howard Johnson has been shortlisted in the Industry Leader category in the prestigious energy sector ‘Gold Awards.’

They will be held tomorrow (Friday) at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen.

Howard established Blaze in 2006 from a shed in his garden and has grown the company, despite the turbulent times of the oil and gas turndown, by diversifying into new markets.

Today Blaze employs 35 people across two locations and provides safety critical solutions in oil and gas, renewable energy, mining and commercial and industrial markets.

Blaze, based in Laurencekirk and employing 35 staff, is very much a family business with Howard’s wife Ann holding the position of finance director and both their sons working in new product development and design.

Howard, previously general manager of Tyco, decided to take a risk and build Blaze in order to harness and nurture the innovative side of engineering in the oil and gas industry. Today, he works closely with the team at Blaze to develop and deliver innovative approaches in fire safety that have revolutionised not only the oil and gas industry, but other market sectors too.

Speaking of his nomination Howard said, “I am absolutely delighted but overwhelmed to have been nominated for this award alongside nominees that I greatly admire.

“Blaze has been our life.’’