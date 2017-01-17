Cream of the crop required for sweet job

A dream opportunity awaits an ice cream enthusiast – as one of Scotland’s top food brands begins the hunt for the manager of its flagship ice cream parlour.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s latest venture, its first ever ice cream parlour, chocolate and coffee shop, is set to open in Aberdeen’s new Marischal Square Development in August.

Expected to create around 10 new jobs, the family firm is already encouraging applications for the all-important manager role, and is looking for the right person to help spread the joy of gelato in Aberdeen.

Applicants are being asked to tell the firm why it is they want to be part of the ice cream giants burgeoning empire with top marks awarded for confectionary affection.

Karin Mackie, Marketing Director at Mackie’s, said: “A love of ice cream isn’t essential, but we hope this could be the dream job for an unashamed ice cream aficionado.

“The best customer service comes from passionate people, so it’s vital that we base our team around someone with a real fondness for a spot of indulgence.

“We appreciate how our customers love Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate and we want our first ever foray into hospitality to measure up in every way.”

Mackie’s, who were recently placed as one of Scotland’s top ten food and drinks brands, have signed a 15 year lease that will see them alongside the likes of All Bar One and Marriott Hotels at the £107 million development.

The lucky applicant will work with the team at Mackie’s ancestral home at Westertown Farm near Inverurie to help bring the best of Aberdeenshire to the table for customers to enjoy.

Karin added: “More than just a manager, they’ll help build the newest part of our business. The business has changed throughout the last 30 plus years and this is an exciting new venture for the next chapter.

Treats on offer will include a new range of hand made ice creams all produced at Mackie’s Aberdeenshire farm with the recent dedicated £600,000 chocolate factory providing other chocolate produce and ingredients.

This latest signing will be the latest dream job Mackie’s have recruited for in the past year following on from last year’s ‘chocolate graduate’, who plies her trade researching to create the perfect bar, as well as two ‘chocoholics’ who develop new flavours.

For more details and how to apply contact parlour@mackies.co.uk or telephone 01467 671466.