Cuddle cot donation is a first for Stonehaven

A mother from Stonehaven has marked what would have been her son’s 18th birthday by presenting the town’s first ‘cuddle cot’ to a local funeral home.

Fiona Sibinda lost her son Matthew in 2000 aged 14 months.

Although she no longer lives in Stonehaven, Fiona decided to donate a cuddle cot to James Macdonald funeral directors to mark Matthew’s birthday.

A cuddle cot is a cooling system which helps to preserve a baby’s body after they have passed away, in order to allow grieving families some time at home with their child.

Along with the cuddle cot, Fiona also gifted burial gowns made by Facebook support group Angel Wings Forever. The support group was set up five years ago and now consists of over 14 private support groups for all family members. The gowns have been made using donated wedding dresses.

Fiona presented the cot to James Macdonald funeral directors last week, and is pictured along with her sons Harvey and Ajay, and daughters Heather and Tia.

Fiona said: “I fundraised for the cot in memory of my son who passed away in 2000 to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). I presented the cot to James Macdonald on what would have been his 18th birthday, in the hope that parents can spend extra time with babies before their funeral or even take them home if they wish, as that was something I didn’t have.”