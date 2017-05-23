Dunnottar Castle ranked second best in Scotland

Dunnottar Castle has been ranked as the second best Castle to visit in Scotland, after Edinburgh Castle.

Travel website Trip Advisor puts Dunnottar second in a list of 35 Scottish Castles, and the attraction gets a five star rating.

As well as having a stunning backdrop, Dunnottar Castle has a fascinating history. It was the home of the Earls Marischal, once one of the most powerful families in the land. William Wallace, Mary Queen of Scots, the Marquis of Montrose and the future King Charles II have graced the Castle with their presence. Most famously though, it was at Dunnottar Castle that a small garrison held out against the might of Cromwell’s army for eight months and saved the Scottish Crown Jewels, the ‘Honours of Scotland’, from destruction.

In February, a new free app was launched under the name ScotlandVR tourism app, which allows people to take a virtual tour of Dunnottar.