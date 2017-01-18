Fettercairn Public Hall consultation

Fettercairn Public Property Committee has had a challenging year in terms of its efforts to get the Public hall re-opened.

The Project has gone from what was hoped would be a simple job to a major refurbishment.

Over £72,000 of work is required to get the inside of the hall suitable for re-opening and that is on top of the rot works already in progress.

During the course of the year, a bid to Aberdeenshire Council’s Developers Obligations Fund was successful and the committee is delighted at the £29,916 award to help with this work.

F.P.P.C wishes to take this opportunity to acknowledge the support given to them by the council in their efforts to get their hall re-opened. This money is on top of the £6,884 they received from the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee budget to help with the internal rot repairs being carried out at present.

This leaves the committee still requiring over £40,000 for the internal renovations.

It would be impossible to raise this money from within the community, given the amount of support they have received to carry our restoration works to the front of the hall, and to help with the internal rot works. £32,000 was raised from within the community through fundraising and donations in 2015 alone.

The community engagement event takes place in Fettercairn Church Hall on February 4 from 10am-12pm.

Further opportunities to contribute will take place on February 6 from 2pm to 4pm and 7-9pm, and again on February 8 from 10am–12pm and February 9 from 6-9pm.