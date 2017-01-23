Local groups benefit from windfarm fund

Funding worth a total of £40,796 was handed out to a range of local groups and projects at the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund Awards on Friday January 20 Newtonhill Bowling Club.

Twelve groups attended to receive funding to support a wide range of projects in the area.

RES, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Meikle Carewe Community Fund to support local groups and projects. Funding is available for the benefit of the communities living in the Community Council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris; Newtonhill, Muchalls & Cammachmore; North Kincardine Rural; Portlethen and District; Stonehaven and District.

The fund is available annually for the lifetime of the wind farm. Successful applicants this round included Stonehaven Horizon Project for a mobile watering cart, Portlethen Men’s Shed for their premises, and Maryculter Scout Group for camping equipment. The Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund will open again for applications on July 1 2017. For more information visit, www.kincardineshiredp.org

or contact the KDP office on 01569 763246 and officesupport@kincardineshiredp.org