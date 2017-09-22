Macphie is bakery manufacturer of year

Aberdeenshire-based food ingredient manufacturer Macphie was last night named as the UK’s Bakery Manufacturer of the Year in this year’s Baking Industry Awards.

The result was announced at the annual award ceremony, which is organised by British Baker and was hosted this year by Denise van Outen at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Macphie was up against Bells of Lazonby from Penrith and Lancashire-based Bright Blue Foods in the manufacturing category, having gone through a rigorous judging process which included a site visit to their headquarters in Glenbervie in Aberdeenshire.

The company, which also has a factory in North Lanarkshire, makes a wide variety of high quality baking and culinary ingredients which are used by bakers, chefs and food manufacturers across almost every industry worldwide.

Commercial Director Richard Cox, who collected the award on the night, said it was tremendous recognition for the family-owned firm.

“The judges were looking for businesses that are ambitious and striving to be the best so this is a huge accolade for Macphie.

“The growing list of our high-profile customers across hospitality, retail and the public sector pays testament to the trust they place in the quality products we deliver every day to incredibly high standards.

“We also place particular emphasis on how we look after our local environment so to have that recognised as well really is the icing on the cake.”

Macphie is the UK’s leading, independent food ingredients manufacturer, and has been producing premium quality food ingredients and solutions for nearly 90 years.

The company employs over 300 workers across two sites; its headquarters in Glenbervie in Aberdeenshire and its premises in Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.