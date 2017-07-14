Mearns company ‘most inspirational’

A Laurencekirk-based company has been recognised in a prestigious report celebrating Britain’s most inspirational companies.

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions (Blaze), is a leading provider of fire control and safety solutions for the energy sector.

It was established in 2006 by Howard and Ann Johnson to serve the global oil and gas and renewables markets.

The company has now been identified as one of London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Mr and Mrs Johnson attended a special ceremony in London, held at 10 Downing Street, to celebrate the achievements of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses named in the report.

Commenting,Howard Johnson, managing director at Blaze Manufacturing, said: “It is an honour to have been recognised in the Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

“Having the correct personnel in place is vital, and we would like to thank our dedicated team who play a major role in the success of the company.”