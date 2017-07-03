Mearns Tourism website launched

A launch event was held last week for the Visit Mearns Project, which has been designed to raise the profile of the Mearns area as a tourism destination.

The initial launch by Kincardine Development Partnership (KDP) raised interest from over 50 tourism-related individuals, organiations and services, and KDP is continuing to provide development support.

Last Monday evening at a launch for invited guests and members, the Visit Mearns website was launched, in order to capitalise on the current tourist season, and to raise awareness and recruitment of new members throughout the Mearns. It is recognised that the website is a “work in progress” and will provide a glimpse of the overall strategic direction of the organisation.

The intention is to gather under one umbrella tourism related services and locations, in order to raise the profile of The Mearns as a tourism destination locally, nationally and internationally, by increasing numbers of visitors to the area, and encouraging visitors to stay longer in the Mearns.

Historic Kincardineshire has a rich blend of arts, cultural, rural and maritime heritage which will provide a new showcase for locals and visitors to the area covering fourteen main themes: Built Heritage (Castles, monuments etc), Maritime Heritage (Museums and related topics), Underwater Heritage (World War wrecks, local fishing etc), Natural Heritage (Nature reserves / Forest Walks etc), Transport and Transport Links (Car Hire, rail, road etc), Accommodation (B+ B, Hotels, self – catering, camping etc), Food (Restaurants, shops etc), Highland Games calendar, Cultural Heritage (Famous people), Arts and Events (NEOS Art Studios etc), Golf, Whisky, Fishing, and Activity sports.

Working with Visit Scotland and other organisations, OMTA will bring to fruition, an integrated approach to the wide variety of unique tourism opportunities which the Mearns has to offer. The keynote speaker for the launch at the Grassic Gibbon Centre, was Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson, with additional inputs from Claire Bruce, Vice Chair of Visit Aberdeenshire, and Jo Robinson, Regional Director for Visit Scotland.

Dave Ramsay, Director and Chair of Visit Mearns said, “Thanks to the ground work of Jacky Niven, Development Worker with Kincardine Development Partnership, we are now in a great position to take this initiative forward.

“Kincardineshire has a rich and unique variety of tourism opportunities, and our job is to bring this to the Scottish, international, and world stage.”

“We are immensely grateful to Dave Martindale, Head Teacher of Mearns Academy, who generously gave staff and pupil time to research and develop the background information for the main themes of the website, and the Partnership between Visit Mearns and Mearns Academy, is now in place for future joint working and development.”