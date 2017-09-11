Plans for retirement village unveiled

The growing community at Chapelton has ushered in its latest phase of development with the launch of a new sales suite for Liberty Retirement Living, on a day of exciting activity in the town.

Earlier this month, during the annual Chapelton Bike Ride and Liberty-sponsored Charity 5K Walk, locals had their first opportunity to view plans and experience the lifestyle on offer at Liberty Chapelton, a new retirement village for over-55s coming soon to the heart of the town.

Almost 100 visitors attended the opening day for Liberty Chapelton, many of whom also took part in the inaugural Chapelton charity walk, which along with the cycling event, raised vital funds for local support charity North East Sensory Services (NESS).

As well as 94 new one and two bedroom apartments and cottages, Liberty’s retirement village will also feature a bustling community hub, bringing a range of new facilities to Chapelton. These include the unique Slate & Grain brasserie - developed specially for Liberty retirement villages - and green outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Just five miles south of Aberdeen, Chapelton already counts more than 100 resident households, with plans to deliver more than 8,000 homes alongside associated amenities in the coming years. Liberty Chapelton will form an integrated community within Chapelton’s first hilltop neighbourhood at Cairnhill.

Only last week, Scottish Conservatives’ leader Ruth Davidson hailed Chapelton as an example of new community development, stating that Scotland needs another generation of new towns to meet its national housing targets.

Karl Hallows, Director of Development and Sales at Liberty Retirement Living said:

“Athough still a relatively new town, Chapelton is already attracting residents of all ages from across Aberdeenshire and beyond - it’s no surprise to hear the town considered as a blueprint for future settlements across Scotland.

“Liberty Chapelton forms part of an exciting new phase for the town, offering a diverse range of homes and opportunities for the over-55s at the very heart of this growing community.”

For more information on Liberty’s forthcoming retirement village Chapelton, please visit www.libertyretirement.co.uk/chapelton