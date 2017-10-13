Tourist information centre to close

Stonehaven’s tourist information centre will close at the end of this month, it has been revealed.

Visit Scotland have said that changes in the way that people access their information are behind the decision.

The company have said that information provision will continue in Stonehaven and other locations affected through partnership arrangements with local visitor attractions, car hire firms, businesses, tourism groups and local tourism experts.

Neil Christensen from Visit Scotland attended the Stonehaven and District Community Council meeting on Tuesday (October 10) and confirmed this, adding that no staff will be made compulsory redundant through the closure.

Community Council chair Phil Mills-Bishop commented: “The shop lease itself is a”historical gift” from Aberdeenshire Council and therefore will pass back to them and it could become an asset transfer if a “Community Body” wished to quire it and perhaps run it as a Information Centre - more of the sign of the times to come I feel.”

Centres in Banff, Huntly and Fraserburgh will also be affected.

Jo Robinson, Regional Director at VisitScotland, said: “The way visitors access information has changed significantly over the past five years. It’s time to switch our focus and investment into new and diverse initiatives to ensure we are reaching as many visitors to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as possible with the information they want, in the way they want it, when they want it.”

Visit www.visitscotland.org/visitorinformation.aspx