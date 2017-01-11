Butcher placed in pudding contest

A Laurencekirk butcher has won a silver award for Scotland’s other national pudding – the White, or Mealie as it is known as in these quarters.

P & J Scott, butcher, can now rightly take their place aboon them a’ after being successful in only the second ever product evaluation for White Puddings.

The contest was judged in Oldmeldrum Aberdeenshire, the heartland of the oatmeal based favourite.

Puddings from all over Scotland gathered at The Redgarth, to be judged by food industry experts, members of the Oldmeldrum Community Council and other local foodies.

Peter Scott, owner at P & J Scott butchers was delighted to discover that their product had received this honour.

On making the presentation, Tracey Gardner of Grampian Oat Products said: “Grampian Oat Products are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Scottish Craft Butchers White Pudding competition. We love a traditional Mealie pudding, and were very impressed with the standard of entries from all over Scotland, and extend our congratulations to all of the winners.”

The White Pudding Evaluation attracted 46 entries from white pudding makers throughout Scotland.

The organisers Scottish Craft Butchers were delighted with the interest in the event with entries coming from butchers from Jedburgh to Fraserburgh, from Cumbria to Shetland.