Cash boost for local groups from STP

Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP_ disbursed £6,000 to local groups on Saturday morning.

Stonehaven Folk Festival and Pillar Kincardine were given donations of £1,000, while contributions of £500 were given to Stonehaven Golf Club, Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed, Mackie Academy Badminton Team, Stonehaven Tennis Club, Park Run Ltd, Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club, Stonehaven Highland Games and Stonehaven Horizon Group.

The Stonehaven Town Partnership are behind the popular Land Train, and they have thanked the companies who have sponsored it, including Stagecoach for providing storage for the land train and the carriages, Duncan and Todd for providing Hi Vis jackets, the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Great Britain, The Ship Inn, Mojo Taxis, Ali Bali and Ali Bali B, Scallywags Soft Play, Husky Haven, Howdens Joinery, Arduthie House Tea Rooms, the Tolbooth Museum, Dunnottar Castle and The Open Air Pool who have sponsored the train by advertising on it this year.

The Stoney Express has been running over the weekends since Easter and is available for private hires for weddings, school trips and other groups. It will run full time in the School holidays.

Contact projects@stpweb.org for further Information.

