Cat trio looking for new home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for three cats who have been together all their lives.

Staff at the charity’s centre at Drumoak are looking for a new owner to rehome all three felines who came into the Society’s care through no fault of their own.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Timothy, Shadow and Sparkie arrived at our centre after their previous owner passed away and it was their wish for all three cats to be kept together.

“Timothy is black with a white patch on his chest and is ten years old. He’s a little feistier than the other two, but loves attention. His favourite time is definitely dinner time!

“Sparkie is black, very friendly and also ten years old. She can be a little shy to begin with, but once she gets to know you she’ll happily sit beside you and get petted.

“Shadow is grey and white, and the youngest at seven years old. He absolutely loves attention. His favourite pastime is getting snuggles and he’s a head-bump pro!

“We have been told that they would take it in turns to keep their owner company as they became progressively ill.

“The three cats are very loving and devoted animals and we would like to find them a new home together.”

If anyone is interested in offering this trio a new home they should call the Society’s Aberdeenshire centre on 03000 999 999.