Catterline path works completed

A coastal path in Catterline which was in danger of becoming unsafe has been re-opened following improvement work.

The path, which runs between North End and the Creel Inn in the village, was uneven and could be slippery in places, but thanks to the Catterline Braes Action Group (CBAG), funds were raised to carry out the necessary improvements.

Over the last month, the group of dedicated volunteers have been working hard on and behind the scenes to improve the coastal path, and now want to encourage people to make full use of this great community path, which has been funded by Scottish charities Paths for All and Scottish Natural Heritage.

Pieter voor de Poorte, CBAG chairman, said: “The coastal path between North End and the Creel Inn was uneven in places and would get very muddy and slippery over the winter months.

When the Paths for All funding opportunity came up, we decided to put in an application to improve this coastal path, such that it provides a stable, strong and safe surface throughout the year, and improves access for people with disability aids, families with buggies, etc. As usual, members of the Catterline community turned up in large numbers to help when requested, and it was great to see everybody pull together to get the job done.

On behalf of CBAG, I would like to thank Paths for All and all the volunteers for their support.”

Ian Findlay, chief officer of Paths for All said: “We were really pleased to be able to fund this work through our Community Path grant fund.”