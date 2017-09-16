Community event cancelled in wake of terror threat

A planned charity car wash and open day planned at Stonehaven Community Fire Station today (Saturday) has been cancelled.

Organisers have said the reason for the cancellation is the raising of the terror threat in the UK to Critical.

A post on the Stonehaven Community Fire Station Facebook page said: “Due to the UK terror threat level rise to Critical, the Stonehaven Fire Station Open Doors & Car Wash event scheduled for today has been cancelled.

“Our firefighter’s have been working late tonight to asses the situation but the decision that has been taken is something which is out with our control.

We hope to reschedule the event at some point in the future.”