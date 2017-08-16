Appeal for witnesses after Auchenblae vandalism

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were vandalised in the Inverurie Street area of Auchenblae at the weekend.

It is understood the cars were vandalised between 9pm on Saturday, 12 August, and 9pm on Sunday, 13 August.

PC Fiona Lawson, who is making enquiries into the vandalisms, said: “It has been reported that six cars have been damaged during the course of the weekend by being scratched. We would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times given, or who may have information, to contact us.

“This type of crime is unusual for the area and is clearly upsetting for those affected, and we are appealing to the public for any information which could help our investigation. We will be looking to carry out additional patrols in the area as a result of this incident. Anyone with information can speak to any officer or contact police on 101 quoting incident number 822 of 14 August or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”