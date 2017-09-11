Cocaine worth £2300 recovered in Stonehaven

Cocaine with a street value estimated at more than £2300 has been recovered from a car in the Stonehaven area.

As a result a 37 year old man has been charged and is anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Monday, September 11.

Roads policing officers recovered the drugs as a result of enquiries on Saturday, 9 September.

Roads Policing Inspector Jon Barron said: “We are committed to working with Community Policing Officers to target the illegal supply of drugs to the North East.

“Anyone with concerns relating to suspicious activity is urged to report these to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”